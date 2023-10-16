Airport ‘handling’ staff to stage protests

Unions are organising protests at all airports in Spain over new licences approved by state airport operator Aena for ground handling services around the country.

A press statement from the two largest unions in the country – CCOO and UGT – notes that the action will start this week, culminating in a large demonstration on Monday, October 23.

They are mobilising to protest against the possible eroding of employees’ terms and conditions brought about by the granting of the new licences to different private companies, according to the unions.

