Some of the worst effects of Sunday’s storm were felt in Mallorca, where the emergency services reported 86 ‘incidents’ – 37 of which were falling trees and 18 landslides.

Torrential rain and very high winds passed through Spain, affecting the north of Alicante province, and then on to the Balearics.

The fire service noted that from 14.15, they attended 118 call outs in 31 different municipalities on Mallorca.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News