Blooming marvellous greenway opens

0
72

The Cieza blossoming ‘vía verde’ (greenway) in Murcia region is now open, enabling people on foot or by bicycle to follow a 10-kilometre signposted path with welcome and rest areas and protective measures.

Regional tourism councillor Marcos Ortuño said this new route was created in order to offer tourists more pursuits which are active, in contact with nature and promote hiking and cycling holidays, by ‘creating synergies with events like the blossoming’, in the late winter-spring of the many fruit orchards that line the whole way.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News

 

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.