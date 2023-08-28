Blooming marvellous greenway opens

The Cieza blossoming ‘vía verde’ (greenway) in Murcia region is now open, enabling people on foot or by bicycle to follow a 10-kilometre signposted path with welcome and rest areas and protective measures.

Regional tourism councillor Marcos Ortuño said this new route was created in order to offer tourists more pursuits which are active, in contact with nature and promote hiking and cycling holidays, by ‘creating synergies with events like the blossoming’, in the late winter-spring of the many fruit orchards that line the whole way.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News