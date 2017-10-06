Brit bites chunk off friend’s face

News staff reporter

A British holiday maker has been arrested in San Javier, Murcia after he bit a piece out of his friend’s cheek in a drunken brawl.

The pair, identified as 47-year-old D.B and the victim, 49-year-old J.D, were staying in adjoining bungalows at the Camping Pueblo site with their wives when the incident happened last Saturday.

According to the camp site receptionist, they had been drinking all afternoon when the argument broke out late in the evening. She described how the younger man started hitting his friend, telling him to “shut up” until finally he bit him on the face.