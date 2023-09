Guardia Civil and customs intercepted a shipment of three kilos of cocaine at Alicante-Elche airport.

Two men aged 28 and 30, both Swedish residents of Orihuela have been arrested on suspicion of smuggling and drug trafficking, according to a spokesman for the force.

Officers taking X-rays of packages passing through a customs warehouse at the airport detected that the content of one from Colombia did not coincide with what had been declared.

