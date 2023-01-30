MIT is the solution

Help is at hand for residents whose lives have been blighted by illegal homes scandals.

Regional director for town planning Vicente Garcia Nebot and architect John Kirby will be in Llíber next week to explain the Valencia government’s legalisation process for rural properties.

Mr Kirby – who is a regular columnist in Costa Blanca News – noted that they have invited by AULN, ‘the association which campaigns for the rights of those affected by the town planning scandal in Llíber.

The meeting is on February 13 at 11.00 in Aromas Café Lliber.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News