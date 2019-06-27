THE new AVE high-speed railway link between Madrid and Granada was officially opened by acting PM Pedro Sánchez on Tuesday.
The final stretch linking Granada and Antequera was completed recently and the journey between the two cities now takes only three hours and twenty minutes – the trip took over five hours with traditional Talgo trains via Linares (Jaén).
High-speed train to Granada
THE new AVE high-speed railway link between Madrid and Granada was officially opened by acting PM Pedro Sánchez on Tuesday.