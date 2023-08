Hospitality business owners in the Valencia region will be able to decide whether they want to allow smoking on their outside terraces, as the new regional government has decided to quash any remaining Covid-19 health measures that are not required by the state.

This will bring Valencia into line with all the other regions in Spain.

It will come into force after it has been published in the DOGV (official bulletin of the regional government).

