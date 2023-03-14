Meeting about the MIT

A public meeting about MIT licences – the procedure designed to legalise homes built on greenbelt land in the countryside – is taking place in Orihuela on Thursday (March 16).

Regional expat commissioner for town planning, John Kirby explained: “We’ll be going over the whole process of legalisation and people will have a chance to ask questions, either to me or regional director general for town planning, Vicente García Nebot.”

He noted that the talk will be given in English ‘but in the Q&A session we will answer questions in Spanish, English or Valenciano’.

The MIT event is being held in the Maria Moliner public library at Plaza Salud, 1, Orihuela starting at 11.00, and is open to all.

The regional town planning department notes that territorial impact minimisation – which has the acronym MIT in Spanish – is the ‘regularisation of dwellings built on greenbelt land’.

A survey found that there are 194,000 such properties in the countryside of the Valencia region alone.

The process seeks ‘to minimise the environmental impact generated by dwellings built in an unregulated manner’ on this land.

A step-by-step guide produced by John Kirby explaining the MIT process can be viewed via YouTube (see the link below).

It is entitled ‘MIT licenses: proving your eligibility for individual (DSI) requests + application form (GV 60301)’.

View the video at www.youtube.com/watch?v=lVm-m-CGhKg