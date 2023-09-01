Health centre project back on track

The contract to draw up the project for a new health centre in Algorfa has been put back out to tender by the regional health department with a budget of €175,000.

The public procurement had to be suspended in July after mistakes were spotted in the conditions, which have since been corrected.

The municipality’s existing medical centre has become too small for the growing population, which includes many expats, most of whom live in the outlying urbanisations.

