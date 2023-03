The roped-off area has been set up again at La Mata beach to protect the rare Kentish plover, which nests on the sands and in the dunes.

Torrevieja councillor Antonio Vidal explained that the small bird builds its nest directly on the beach and – due its size and colouring – is difficult to see.

Dogs off the lead present one of the greatest dangers.

