Benidorm becomes D-Day Normandy

Armed troops could be seen on Benidorm’s Poniente beach at the weekend – but it was all part of the Codex Belix D-Day Normandy Landing re-enactment which took place, rather than something more sinister!

More than 300 members of the association, dedicated to recreating historical events took part in the three day event, all dressed in uniform, including military field nurses… a truly surreal sight.

