A decree law to crack down on abuses in the housing sector has been passed by the Valencia government.

The aim is to give local and regional authorities ‘legal instruments to guarantee and protect everyone’s right to a decent home’.

Regional councillor for housing, Héctor Illueca said the legislation was designed to prevent ‘harassment’ of tenants and customers in the property sector – and fines of up to €950,000 can be levied.

