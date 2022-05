The sustainable drainage project for La Zenia in Orihuela Costa is advancing as the second of its four phases has been put out to tender, according to infrastructure councillor Ángel Noguera.

With a budget of over €1.5 million, the work is designed to improve collection of rainwater and will involve demolitions, diverting utility supplies, installing collectors, underground pipes, intermediate and outlet collection tanks, and replacing infrastructure.

