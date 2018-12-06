Getting ready for a free AP-7 motorway in 2020

REPRESENTATIVES of the Valencia regional government and central government have met for the first time to discuss improvements to the AP-7 motorway access once the toll-road becomes a freeway on January 1, 2020.

Following a meeting in Valencia between regional public works councillor María José Salvador and public works ministry secretary general Javier Izquierdo ‘great forward steps’ were announced by both parties.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper