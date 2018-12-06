REPRESENTATIVES of the Valencia regional government and central government have met for the first time to discuss improvements to the AP-7 motorway access once the toll-road becomes a freeway on January 1, 2020.
Following a meeting in Valencia between regional public works councillor María José Salvador and public works ministry secretary general Javier Izquierdo ‘great forward steps’ were announced by both parties.
Getting ready for a free AP-7 motorway in 2020
