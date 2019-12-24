Full plans for Quesada revamp revealed

Full details of the plans to redesign Avenida de las Naciones at the entrance to Ciudad Quesada have been revealed by Rojales town hall.

Work on the project, which is being managed and co-funded by the provincial government, is now due to commence on January 7, 8 or 9 and is scheduled to take four months to complete, explained councillor for residents Derek Monks.

The project will cover the area from the arches to the junction of Avenida Costa Azul and Calle Blanca, where a new roundabout is planned.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News (south and Murcia edition)