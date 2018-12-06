Animal poisoning case shelved

ANIMAL-loving residents in the Marina Alta are up in arms after a decision to ‘archive’ the case of dozens of dog poisonings in several towns in recent years.

A sentence that will strike fear into the hearts of all dog owners in the Marina Alta and other areas affected by random dog poisonings was made by the secretary of the government delegation for Alicante province, Juan Antonio Cuadros on Tuesday during a security meeting in Benissa.

“The investigation into poisonings is now archived because the perpetrators are unknown. At the moment it has not been possible to clarify who the people are who actually carried out these crimes” Cuadros said during the meeting.

