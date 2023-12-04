Requena is ‘cava’ – it’s official

Winning the legal battle to use the name ‘Cava de Requena’ will help to ‘relaunch’ this emblematic product from Valencia, assured regional councillor for farming and fishing, José Luis Aguirre.

The Supreme Court has turned down an appeal by producers from Cataluña, who had been trying to prevent their counterparts in the Valencia region from using the name.

A long-running dispute has raged over protected designation of origin (PDO) status for Utiel-Requena – and their right to call their sparkling wine ‘Cava de Requena’.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News