Drone delivery of goods by 2026

The first ever mass flight of drones in Europe operating simultaneously in an urban environment took place in Benidorm on Friday.

A council spokesman explained that 27 drones took to the air at the same time.

The test flights formed part of the U-ELCOME European project, which is designed to allow daily commercial drone operations by 2026 in the European Union.

Over the next three years they aim to ensure that drone flights can be carried out in a safe way in the skies of towns and cities through what they have named ‘U-Space’.

