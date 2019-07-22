Deliveroo forced to register their ‘riders’

A VALENCIA court has ruled that there is a work relationship between 97 ‘riders’ and the company that owns the Deliveroo platform.
The General Social Security Treasury sued Deliveroo parent company Roodfoods Spain S.L. in April 2018 after discovering in a work inspection that the company was not paying the social security of its workers.

