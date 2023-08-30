Denia-Gandia tram link ‘a priority’

A tram system linking Denia and Gandia via Oliva is ‘guaranteed’, says regional president Carlos Mazón, who has ‘promised personally’ to ensure it gets the funds it needs.

Local councils along the 30-kilometre stretch between the Marina Alta and La Safor capitals have been clamouring for a railway between them since the original was dismantled in 1974 amid assurances of major renovation works and a better-quality service.

Nearly 50 years on, no significant funds have ever been granted to restore the unbroken coastal rail link between Alicante and Valencia cities.

