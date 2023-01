Britons account for one in eight of the registered population of Orihuela (12.4%), with a total of 10,498 UK citizens on the municipal register (padrón).

Still the largest British community in Spain, they are among 117 different nationalities which make up 35.69% of the municipality’s 84,568 inhabitants – although the number of Britons fell by 379 in 2020.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News