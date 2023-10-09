Spain heads for space

Europe’s first fully private space rocket – the Miura 1 – has been successfully launched by Elche-based company PLD Space.

Launch director and company co-founder Raúl Torres said: “We have covered all the objectives and we have made history.”

The mission was scheduled to last 12 minutes and get 80 kilometres above Earth’s surface but the rocket topped out at 46 km on a flight that lasted 306 seconds.

“Thanks to this experimental flight, we will be able to extract a large volume of information that will allow us to validate a large part of the design and technology that will serve as the basis for developing our orbital launcher, Miura 5,” said Sr Torres.

PLD Space are developing a ‘family of reusable microlaunchers to provide suborbital and orbital launch services to small satellites and payloads’.

