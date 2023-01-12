Park project set to begin again

Torrevieja town hall is to pay the company Construcciones Urdecón €4.1 million to construct the long-awaited park at the entrance to La Siesta and El Chaparral urbanisations.

Residents have been waiting for seven years for the work to be restarted after court proceedings brought the original scheme to an abrupt end back in 2015.

The council has not announced the project via a press release – in the usual fashion – but details appear on the national government’s public contracts webpage.

