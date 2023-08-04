€9 parking fee in place until October

Fees for parking at Jávea’s secluded bays are now in place, meaning sunseekers will have to pay €9 a day to enjoy the Granadella and Portitxol beaches.

Ticket machines and barriers were expected to be in operation by the end of this week, and the parking areas will be manned between 08.00 and 18.00, seven days a week.

The €9 fee applies any time between 09.00 and 19.00, and is a one-off payment for the whole day – even for those who just want to spend an hour in the bay.

