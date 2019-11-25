Longevity myths busted

SEVERAL experts debunked ageing myths in one of the talks of last week’s Longevity World Forum, which took place in Valencia.

The experts who took part in the event explained that science is not attempting to make us live longer, but rather on living better. Thus, they debunked the myth that we will be able to live 150 years – at least with the existing scientific paradigms.

They also rejected the idea that genetic therapies will help us live longer, explaining that science is still very far from designing direct interventions on genes to improve our health.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper