‘No need’ for second runway, says minister

0
44

There is no need to construct a second runway at Alicante-Elche airport at present ‘because the airlines are not asking for it’, according to transport minister Óscar Puente.

Pressure had been ratcheted up in recent months by the Valencia government, culminating in the presentation last week of a report by Alicante chamber of commerce which claimed the airport would reach its capacity by 2026.

However, Sr Puente remained unimpressed by the figures produced by the business association.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.