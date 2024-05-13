‘No need’ for second runway, says minister

There is no need to construct a second runway at Alicante-Elche airport at present ‘because the airlines are not asking for it’, according to transport minister Óscar Puente.

Pressure had been ratcheted up in recent months by the Valencia government, culminating in the presentation last week of a report by Alicante chamber of commerce which claimed the airport would reach its capacity by 2026.

However, Sr Puente remained unimpressed by the figures produced by the business association.

