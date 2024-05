Transport minister Óscar Puente said the government is lining up an investment of around €1 billion to expand the terminals at Alicante-Elche and Valencia airports.

He said this will allow Alicante to deal with 26 million passengers a year – an increase of 10 million on the current figure.

Aena president Maurici Lucena said they will ‘start the procedure to put the extension of Alicante-Elche airport out to tender in the final quarter of this year’.

