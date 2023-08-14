Full backing for bull runs

Bull runs are an essential part of Valencian and national heritage, according to the new regional councillor for justice and the interior, Elisa Núñez.

She met with the presidents of the federation of ‘Bous al carrer’ (bull run) clubs, Germán Zaragoza and the association for defending Bous al carrer traditions, Julio Franch.

She assured them that her department ‘fully supports’ holding bull-based fiesta activities in municipalities which request it.

“We are against sectarianism and prohibitions for ideological motives,” she said.

