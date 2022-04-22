Email

April 18

Elche

Hi,

Following your letters last week bemoaning the absence of the previous week’s supplement, never the less I was very pleased to have a double dose of puzzles for this long weekend.

I notice with the crossword puzzles you stick to the same grid format. Maybe you could expand this and we could have more words with more than 7 letters.

Whilst I enjoy the intellectual challenge of a bleat of a lamb (baa) and cry’s of contempt (bah) and the Cilla Black hit ‘it’s for you’ maybe you could open up your normal format.

Just a passing thought,

With kind regards,

Roderick B. Roger,

Dear Roderick,

Thank you for your letter and comments. We are looking at the puzzle pages and seeing if there are improvements that can be made.

All the best.

The Editor