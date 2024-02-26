Bid to fix healthcare personnel deficit

The reorganisation of the regional health service revealed last week has been further explained by councillor for healthcare Marciano Gómez.

He said the decree law was drawn up to address the ‘constant and permanent deficit of personnel, rather than the staff deficit we are experiencing at any particular moment’.

This identified healthcare departments with positions which are difficult to fill and therefore have a ‘structural deficit that is constant and permanent’, said Sr Gómez.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News