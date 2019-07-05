Bones found in common grave of teenage rape victims

HUMAN bones have been found in a pit where three teenage girls were shot dead 27 years ago after being raped and tortured for over 24 hours in captivity.

Four bones were discovered by hikers in the pit near the Tous swamp when they visited it out of curiosity following a controversial Netflix documentary about one of the most brutal murders in post-war Spain.

They were taken to the Guardia Civil in Oliva and passed onto forensics, who confirmed they were human.

Attempts to extract DNA from them in Madrid have so far failed, but it is possible they may belong to one of the fourth-formers who went out clubbing in the winter of 1992 and never returned.

By Samantha Kett