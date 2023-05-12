Bins and dumpers

Email

May 9

Dear Editor,

What is happening in Torrevieja?

They’ve taken lots of bins away for household rubbish and put new bigger ones out but nowhere near enough.

This is Calle Maese Pedro, Aguas Nuevas 2.

It’s the people who live here that are the problem, they are the ones dumping the waste although the council have cut down on the amount of bins.

Where this rubbish is there was a bin, but now it’s 100 yards further up the road.

People need to be fined for doing this, or signs erected saying what to do.

I contacted USOCV Torrevieja last night and they’ve come and taken it away but it’s the residents that need training.

Name and address supplied