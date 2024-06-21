My eyes no longer see you

Our lips no longer touch

My heart has lost its passion

Drifting alone and lost so much.

My arms no longer hold you

They’re lost without that hug

Eyes that no longer see you

Their tears could fill a jug.

Our eyes will never meet again

Such closeness every day

Images my eyes no longer see

Since you were called away.

There was room within my heart

For you always to remain

But since you left that void within

That hole has filled with pain.

Two hearts that used to beat as one

Are now splintered into two

Half of this heart has emptiness

The other half died with you.

There is no love left in my heart

I always shared it all with you

Tenderness within my heart has left

What is this fractured heart to do?

I now walk our pathways lonely

Fingers, no more hand in hand entwine

No loving heart alongside me

No warm hand clasped in mine.

As my lonely night-time arrives again

In hushed darkness, oblivion I seek

But my mind returns to loving times

As warm tears roll down my cheek.

Soft shadows trace pictures of you

With images of you, I’m kept awake

My thoughts always return to you

As trips down memory lane I take.

Why do my dreams keep me awake

Or is it now inside my dreams I seek

A love taken to soon, from my life

As from my eyes, warm teardrops leak.

Images of you drift round my head

Am I asleep or does my mind awaken

As I lie each night alone in bed

I know not which, I am forsake.

With regards from

Mick Scarles (SW19 expat)