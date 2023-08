Elche’s new council has removed the cycle lane from Avenida Juan Carlos I, the section of the N-340 through the city centre as far as Plaza Benidorm.

The measure was an election manifesto province of the new Partido Popular (PP)-Vox administration.

Councillor for mobility Claudio Guilabert claimed it will not only prevent traffic jams but also ‘eliminate dangerous parts’.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News