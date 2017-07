Temperatures soared in much of Spain, with Andalucía topping the list

ONE person died during last week’s heatwave which may have broken the all-time record for Spain’s highest air temperature. The previous record, set 23 years ago, is thought to have been beaten by just 0.1ºC, pending official confirmation.

The fatal victim was a 54-year-old labourer in Sevilla who was with a gang resurfacing a road. His colleagues working on the A-406 in Morón de la Frontera called the emergency services around 9pm but on arrival, the medics could only confirm his death.