Walker dies on Hell’s Ravine route

A young man died on Tuesday – possibly from heatstroke – as he was walking the PR-CV 147 footpath with his family, which takes in the infamous Hell’s Ravine (Barranco del Infierno).

The emergency services received a phone call at 17.55 from a ‘distressed’ person who reported that the 28 year old had lost consciousness.

The Guardia Civil noted that the walkers set out from Vall de Laguar and had entered the neighbouring municipality of Vall d’Ebo, when the victim fainted.

