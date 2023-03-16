Briton amongst cannabis club arrests

Guardia Civil have shut down two cannabis clubs in Torrevieja and arrested four people, including a Briton, for illegally selling drugs, according to a spokesman for the force.

The suspects allegedly belonged to a gang dedicated to dealing drugs in establishments which were registered as cannabis associations but were not being run in accordance with regulations, and were located close to recreational areas frequented by children, the spokesman reported on Thursday.

