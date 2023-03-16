Putting pets first

The Valencia region’s animal welfare law was finally published in the regional official bulletin (DOGV) on Monday, four years after the first draft was drawn up.

The law applies to ‘companion animals’ and does not cover bulls, farm animals, wild animals or those considered hunted species.

It introduces important changes, declaring the region a ‘zero euthanasia’ area so that shelters and dog homes cannot put animals to sleep for economic reasons, overpopulation, lack of space, etc.

