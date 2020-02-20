THE partner of a 34-year-old mum whose bloodstained body was found dumped in an underground refuse container has allegedly confessed to the killing.
Dutch estate agent Arthur Karvink handed himself into police 24-hours after the mutilated corpse was found in Teulada Moraira – and admitted he killed the mother-of-one.
Binmen found the body of Alina Mocanu on Monday morning hours after being repeatedly stabbed by the 59-year-old. Sadly, the young Romanian woman has become another tragic statistic as the first victim of domestic violence in the Valencia region this year.
Estate agent admits murder
