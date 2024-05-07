Back to the bike sheds in Benidorm

The infrastructure for Benidorm’s low emission zone (ZBE) is nearing completion, which includes the installation of cameras as well as advanced air quality measuring equipment which is already operational in several points.

Councillor for mobility, Francis Muñoz explained that as part of the town’s commitment to sustainable mobility, a further 10 covered secure modules to store bicycles have been installed, equipped with video surveillance and anti-theft devices.

