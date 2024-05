The design and validation of a new device to detect prostate cancer, in a more effective, precise and less invasive manner than the rectal examination, has been financed by the regional business competitiveness institute (Ivace).

A clinical trial has corroborated the effectiveness of this new tool, called Prostacto, which is portable, easy to use and low cost, explained regional councillor for innovation Nuria Montes.

