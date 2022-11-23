Exports on the up

Exports from the Valencia region brought in €29.5 billion for the first nine months of 2022, and increase of 25% on the same period last year.

Regional councillor for business and work, Rafa Climent highlighted the ‘positive evolution of the figures’ and noted that they were slightly better than the national average.

The agro-food industry continues to lead the way, accounting for €5.38 billion and car manufacturing is also doing well, bringing in €4.4 billion.

