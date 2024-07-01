THE 29TH Habaneras on the beach concert takes place at Playa del Cura in Torrevieja on Saturday, July 6 at 22.30.

The traditional event, a precursor for the town’s annual international Habaneras and polyphony contest, which this year is celebrating its 70 anniversary, features performances by two choirs – the symphony choir of the municipal choral school, and the Jueves de Boleros group from Santander, consisting of 30 male singers and distinguished due to its ‘music that is nourished by rhythms and instruments born from the meeting of the musical cultures of Spain and America’.

Admission to the Habaneras on the beach concert is from.

For further information about the international Habaneras and polyphony contest, visit https://habaneras.org/