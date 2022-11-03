It’s getting hotter faster

Temperatures in Europe have increased at more than twice the global average over the past 30 years – the highest of any continent in the world, according to a new report from the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO).

As the warming trend continues, exceptional heat, wildfires, floods and other climate change impacts will affect society, economies and ecosystems, notes the WMO.

Temperatures over Europe have warmed significantly over the 1991-2021 period, at an average rate of about +0.5°C per decade, according to the State of the Climate in Europe report.

