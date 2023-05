A total of seven cannabis clubs in Torrevieja have been busted by the Guardia Civil.

They arrested 19 suspects who hail from the UK, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Germany, Lithuania and Chile – aged between 25 and 69 years old.

A court has ordered the closure of the ‘associations implicated in the investigation’ for a period of five years ‘as a preventative measure’ in order to ‘safeguard the safety and well-being of the community’.

