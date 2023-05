The Guardia Civil have shared a series of horrific and harrowing photographs of dead horses at a farm on the outskirts of Murcia city.

They found 31 decomposing equines at the site after receiving a tip-off from members of the public.

The owner of the farm faces charges for the mistreatment of animals ‘relating to the protection of flora and fauna’.

The force launched the operation ‘Bucéfalo II’ at the beginning of this month.

Full report in next Friday’s Costa Blanca News