The government has brought in measures to reduce the price of basic food products – and will provide a €200 ‘cheque’ for low income households to fight inflation.

PM Pedro Sánchez announced a €10 billion package yesterday, which includes renewing some of the policies brought in earlier in the year.

It will see VAT eliminated for staple products such as bread, eggs, milk, fruit and vegetables – and reduction from 10% to 5% for some cooking oils and pasta.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News