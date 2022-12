State news agency EFE has reported how two national parks in Castilla-La Mancha region have become a ‘paradise’ for migratory common cranes.

They arrive from the north of Europe to spend the winter in the more temperate climes of the Iberian Peninsula.

National park staff have just issued their first census of the winter, which shows that more of the birds have come to the Tablas de Daimiel – up from 2,275 in 2021 to 7,500 this year.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News