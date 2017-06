One lit the way with his flashlight as the other swam out to rescue her

TWO local police officers in Fuengirola have been hailed as heroes after rescuing a woman who nearly drowned while taking a late-night swim at the beach.

The town hall praised the “bravery” of the officers, one of whom swam out some 150 metres to pull the woman to safety while his partner lit the way from shore with a flashlight.